Eric Bailly’s Besiktas move expected to be finalised very soon



Following three key acquisitions in the summer transfer window, Manchester United are currently focussing on offloading a few first-team players in order to free up the wage bill.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that West Ham had agreed a deal with United for the sale of former club captain Harry Maguire.

Now as per Besiktas reporter Ogun Şahinoglu, Eric Bailly could be the next centre-back to depart the club with a deal with Besiktas nearing completion.

Bailly to Besiktas

“Beşiktaş have signed a major 3-year deal with Manchester United’s Eric Bailly. Black and white are waiting for news from the 29-year-old defender’s breakup meeting with United.

“The player is expected to sign in a short time without a fee. The contract will be for 3 seasons and the annual fee will be around 2 million Euros.

“Eric Bailly‘s transfer is expected to be finalized tomorrow at the latest. He will be invited to Istanbul when he agrees to leave United.”

At one point, Spanish side Real Betis has expressed interest in acquiring the Ivory Coast international but in the end it did not work out.

United have been so desperate to offload the injury-prone defender that they have been ready to take a massive hit on their initial investment of £30 million back in 2016.

The Peoples Person had reported that Cristiano Ronaldo’s good relations with the African star could prove to be a catalyst for a move to Al-Nassr.

ETH does not see Bailly as part of his plans

But Besiktas seem to have usurped the Saudi club in the race and there are talks that United could agree to mutually terminate the contract of the 29-year-old.

It has been clear to see that Erik ten Hag does not see Bailly as part of his project and he was not included in the pre-season squad and the player did not arrive at Carrington along with the other international stars.

The defender has been training on his own at Carrington and an exit, even if for no transfer fee, would see United happy to get rid of his wages.

Bailly had spent last season on loan at Marseille and his injury and poor disciplinary record meant the French giants never agreed to a permanent move.