Fabrizio Romano: French side Amiens eyeing Teden Mengi for loan spell



Apart from high-profile arrivals and departures, Manchester United are also in the process of identifying which academy youngsters need a loan spell to kickstart their development.

There are talks of Hannibal Mejbri and Facundo Pellistri leaving on loan and another academy graduate who is reportedly close to leaving the club on a temporary basis is Teden Mengi.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, French side Amiens have expressed interest in acquiring the United academy graduate’s services on loan with discussions set to take place soon.

Teden Mengi loan

“Manchester United centre back Teden Mengi has received loan bid from French side Amiens.

“Discussions taking place now between all parties involved,” the Italian tweeted.

EXCL: Manchester United centre back Teden Mengi has received loan bid from French side Amiens 🔴🇫🇷 #MUFC Discussions taking place now between all parties involved. pic.twitter.com/eGDfeQ8r0I — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023

The 21-year-old has been unlucky with injuries and he seems to suffer them at the wrong time.

He was locked in for a January loan but he ended up suffering a hamstring injury in the game against Real Betis during United’s warm weather camp in Spain.

Mengi returned from injury in March and even captained the United U21s during their games against Tottenham and Leicester at the end of last season.

He was not picked for the pre-season squad and that was the sign that his immediate future lay away from Old Trafford.

Mengi unlucky with injuries

Mengi made his debut under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in 2019 during a Europa League game against LASK at Old Trafford. He also featured in the Champions League against BSC Young Boys in 2021.

The defender has also enjoyed loan spells in the EFL Championship at both Derby County and Birmingham.

The player was seen as a huge prospect, capable of breaking through to the first-team squad for the long term but injuries have derailed his progress.

Mengi’s United contract is set to end in 2024 but the club hold the option of extending it by a year.