Manchester United considering Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi as possible Harry Maguire replacement



Manchester United are weighing up a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as Harry Maguire closes in on a transfer to West Ham.

It was revealed on Wednesday that United and the Hammers had arrived at an agreement worth £30m which would see Maguire join David Moyes’s ranks.

The deal is not done as the defender still has to give the go-ahead, although he is said to be willing to make the switch and revive his career at the London Stadium.

Maguire’s exit will leave Erik ten Hag a centre back short and the England international will almost certainly need to be replaced.

Already, the Red Devils have been linked to the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, Benjamin Pavard and Edmond Tapsoba.

In the case of Todibo and Pavard, talks have already been initiated with OGC Nice and Bayern Munich respectively.

Another surprise name that’s on United’s list according to The Daily Mail is Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

However, as per Chris Wheeler, the Old Trafford outfit could be priced out of a move for Guehi as the Eagles will undoubtedly want big money to part with their player.

Back in May, a report covered by The Peoples Person mentioned that Palace value the 23-year-old at a whooping £50 million – a sum that could be out of United’s reach as they also eye a midfielder in the form of Sofyan Amrabat.

As the transfer window goes on, Palace’s hand in negotiations will only be strengthened amidst their reluctance to lose another top player after Wilfred Zaha left for Galatasaray.

It’s easy to see why United are admirers of Guehi. Even at such a young age, the Englishman is already a leader. On several occasions, he has captained his side to great effect.

He has a high potential and on current trajectory, it’s only a matter of time until an elite club moves in for him, whether that’s United or someone else.

