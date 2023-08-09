Manchester United have no plans of permanently offloading talented Hannibal Mejbri



Apart from incomings and outgoings, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag also needs to take a call on the immediate futures of quite a few promising academy starlets.

A few academy graduates sizzled while out on loan in the Championship last season and one of them is Hannibal Mejbri, who won the goal of the year award at Birmingham City.

The Tunisian came on in the game against Athletic Bilbao and played in four pre-season games in total while he also figured in a friendly game for the United U21s against Chester on Monday.

Hannibal impressed in pre-season

With Donny van de Beek, Fred and Scott McTominay all on their way out, there could be a chance for the 20-year-old to stake a claim for a first-team place.

The Manchester Evening News have claimed that Ten Hag has been impressed with what he has seen from the academy youngster in pre-season and there are no plans of permanently offloading him.

The likes of Anthony Elanga and Zidane Iqbal have already been sold but Mejbri, who has attracted plenty of interest, could still stay put but there are doubts as to whether that might harm his progress.

In that case, a loan might be the best option for him but United want assurances about playing time as they feel the Tunisia international has the ability to emerge as a bonafide star.

“Manchester United are not planning to let Hannibal Mejbri leave the club permanently in the final weeks of the transfer window, despite continued interest in his signature.

“United’s plan was always to let the Tunisian international prove himself during the pre-season schedule before making a decision on his immediate future, and he impressed club figures with his level of performance.

Hannibal could leave on loan

“Erik ten Hag is a fan of the midfielder, though there are still doubts over his role next season and how much playing time he will actually get in the first team.

“It is in the interest of all parties for the youngster to be playing regularly, and he will only be allowed to leave on a temporary deal if assurances can be made over his playing time.”

Premier League new boys Luton Town have been linked with a move along with the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City and a few European clubs.

United would ideally like a Premier League loan move but as now, the player is yet to take a final call on his potential destination.

United also need to ideally tie down the player to a brand-new contract with the starlet’s current United deal ending next season with the club holding the option of adding another year to it.