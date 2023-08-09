Manchester United in talks with Hannibal Mejbri over new contract before possible loan exit



Manchester United are keen to tie down Hannibal Mejbri to a new long-term deal before allowing him to leave Old Trafford on a temporary basis.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report which stated that the Red Devils are not in any particular rush to offload Hannibal in the coming weeks.

Erik ten Hag is understood to be an admirer of the combative midfielder despite harbouring doubts about just how much football he will play during the upcoming season.

Competition for places in the middle of the park is stiff at United and with the likely arrival of Sofyan Amrabat, it will only get tougher.

Premier League newcomers Luton Town were said to be interested in taking on Hannibal as they seek to beat the drop and guarantee their status in England’s top flight.

Leicester City, who are currently in the Championship, are also admirers of the Carrington academy graduate.

According to Tunisia-based journalist Mahmoud Missaoui, United are in talks with Hannibal over a new and improved deal to extend his stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

The 20-year-old’s current terms expire next summer, although there is an option to extend by a further year.

As per Missaoui, discussions are ongoing to find a resolution soon.

In addition to Luton and Leicester, French side Stade Rennais are also eyeing Hannibal as the race for his services heats up.

Last term, the Tunisia international spent time out on loan with Birmingham City where he mustered an impressive 41 appearances.

He demonstrated his growth during pre-season with a number of fantastic performances whenever called upon by Ten Hag. It’s easy to see why United want to secure his future while also taking care not to halt his growth as a player.

