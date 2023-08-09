Manchester United monitoring Mason Greenwood training data before announcement on player’s future

Manchester United are receiving data from Mason Greenwood’s training sessions as the club continues to debate over the player’s future.

Goal reported that Greenwood is training with a former United junior coach who was also conducting individual sessions for teammates Kobbie Mainoo and Dan Gore.

As explained by The Manchester Evening News, the 21-year-old has been training in public parks and is yet to return to the Carrington training ground since Greater Manchester Police announced that criminal charges against him have been dropped.

The Peoples Person reported that United are set to announce their decision on Greenwood’s future on August 14, once the Premier League season is underway.

While the legal case against Greenwood may have been dropped, United decided to conduct their own internal investigation on the winger before making a final decision.

Fabrizio Romano claimed that the final decision will lay with the club and that manager Erik ten Hag will have no say on the matter.

Greenwood’s teammates are believed to be supportive of the player’s return, with one source being quoted as saying that “all the players believe he deserves a second chance”.

According to reports, the England international is “desperate” to return, with his friends claiming that he has grown up as a result of the experience.

Ten Hag is believed to be interested in keeping Greenwood at Old Trafford next season, with sources claiming that the Dutch manager views him as an ideal fit for his system.

Should United not wish to keep Greenwood, the player may be able to secure a future in Italy.

Both Juventus and Atalanta are believed to be considering the player.

For Atalanta, the move may be even more necessary as they look to fill the void left by the departure of Rasmus Hojlund.