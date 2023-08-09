Manchester United not approving Dean Henderson transfer due to “rigorous medical” at Nottingham Forest



The outgoings at Manchester United are picking up pace with Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay at the centre of discussions.

However, one player has fallen in the background amid all the noise and the potential reason for the same has now been reported.

The Sun reports that United are unwilling to move ahead with Dean Henderson‘s transfer to Nottingham Forest due to the serious injury he sustained there on loan last season.

United are afraid that the “rigorous medical” at Forest will aggravate the thigh injury he has just recovered from, thereby putting his long-term health at risk.

Therefore, both clubs are waiting for him to recover completely before pressing ahead with the matter.

Henderson played just 20 games last season for Forest before being out for the season due to a thigh injury. Forest signed Keylor Navas to replace him and he played a big part as they ensured survival in the Premier League.

However, Steve Cooper’s side went back in for Henderson this summer and initially, a fee could not be agreed.

Combined with Henderson’s injury issues, they turned their attention elsewhere.

Arsenal’s Matt Turner has almost been secured, putting Henderson’s move in further jeopardy.

The injury has come at the worst possible time for Henderson. He hasn’t played a single minute of the pre-season and in Andre Onana, United have their undisputed first-choice in goal anyways.

Forest looked like the logical destination for the United academy graduate but that door is quickly closing due to developments around him.

Cooper’s side are well aware of potential risks in pursuing this deal, so they offered to loan him, with an option to purchase turning into an obligation only if he played 30 games.

United understandably rejected the offer but with the clock ticking on the transfer window and the goalkeeper’s injury apparently being worse than feared, the club might have to take a loss on what they expected they could get from him.

