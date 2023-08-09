

It’s finally done. A £30 million deal has reportedly been agreed for Harry Maguire which would bring to an end a tortured last few months at the club for the player.

The focus now shifts to a replacement for the defender, and the Manchester Evening News reports that Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba is of interest to United.

The interest hasn’t developed further as yet, with United looking at a number of options beyond him as well.

Jean-Clair Todibo has been linked with the club and The People’s Person’s Jean-Clair Todibo scout report recently analysed his suitability at United.

Tapsoba is of a similar mould.

Standing at 6’2″, he has the potential to boss aerially, although it is his weakest skill.

Bringing the ball out from the back is where he really shines, with FBRef putting him above the 90th percentile of all defenders in the top-five league in progressive passes, progressive carries, and successful take-ons.

Tapsoba combines this on-ball ability with quickness off the mark which helps him make recovery tackles in case he loses his position.

He played 33 games for Leverkusen last year in the Bundesliga, excelling in Xabi Alonso’s system as the Bundesliga side shook off early season woes to have a fine campaign.

Tapsoba has previously been of interest to United, all the way back in 2021 when he was targeted to become a partner to Harry Maguire.

Two years from the time, and he is being scouted as a replacement for Maguire.

The Burkina Faso international suits Ten Hag’s style completely and although any deal likely remains far away- United will arguably chase Sofyan Amrabat first- he could be a good signing for the club as the manager seeks to further put his stamp on the side.

