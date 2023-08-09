Manchester United will “press on” with Jean-Clair Todibo signing post Harry Maguire departure



Manchester United will “press on” with their pursuit of Nice defender, Jean-Clair Todibo, as a replacement for Harry Maguire, according to reports.

Maguire is edging closer and closer to an exit from Old Trafford, with an “agreement in principle” in place with West Ham for his transfer.

The deal is thought to be worth £30 million; a figure United had not accepted at first, but were continuing to consider during negotiations.

West Ham have reportedly offered a bulk of this fee up front, however, which has now convinced Old Trafford officials to accept.

Chris Winterburn (MARCA) believes the club are now going to ramp up efforts to sign Todibo in Maguire’s place.

Winterburn asserts United “started talking seriously” to the Frenchman’s representatives last week, when it became “clear an agreement for Maguire was close.”

This echoes the report of The Peoples Person who relayed “constructive” talks between United and Nice, Todibo’s club, had taken place.

Further analysis on the defender’s suitability as a replacement for Maguire can be found here, with a detailed scouting report on the Frenchman’s profile as a centre-half.

Winterburn, furthermore, contends United’s ongoing interest in Sofyan Amrabat is running concurrent to these discussions for Todibo, but a move for the Moroccan midfielder will only take place once “Fred and VDB depart.”

This dual transfer approach will then mark a “quiet end to the summer” for United, with the prospect of five highly-rated players joining the ranks at Old Trafford in expensive deals.

Jonny Evans is also “likely” to sign a deal extending his return to the club, replacing the experience and leadership in defence that will depart with Maguire’s exit.

Winterburn reports this expected approach by United will only change if a club “offers £40 million for McTominay”, amidst continued interest in the Scottish midfielder from West Ham and Newcastle.

McTominay’s frame and physicality offers a unique combination in comparison to the other United midfield cohort, despite reservations about his technical abilities, with the coaching staff also rating his attitude and leadership qualities.

As an academy graduate, McTominay’s prospective sale would be constitute a Financial Fair Play treasure trove for United, given youth players do not incur any negatives on the balance sheets.

This increased financial boost from McTominay’s sale would, therefore, help Old Trafford officials to fund his replacement, with United reportedly holding interest in similarly physically-imposing midfielders in England.

