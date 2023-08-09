Manchester United working towards verbal agreement with Benjamin Pavard, Erik ten Hag pushing



The domino effect at Manchester United from Harry Maguire’s sale is already being seen.

Florian Plettenberg reports that Benjamin Pavard is in “concrete talks” with United as both parties work towards a verbal agreement.

❗️🆕 Benjamin #Pavard: Concrete talks with @ManUtd at this stage! All parties involved are working on a verbal agreement now. ➡️ Ten Hag is pushing for Pavard as he’s a versatile defender. Pavard wants to leave FC Bayern in August. #MUFC@SkySportDE 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/oADluyUBq5 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 9, 2023

It goes on to say that Erik ten Hag is again the key driver of the deal.

The manager sees the Frenchman as a “versatile defender” and with the player also intent on leaving Bayern Munich before the end of the window, this one could move quickly.

United agreed a £30 million fee from West Ham United for Maguire earlier and are now on the lookout for reinforcements in defence.

Jean-Clair Todibo, Edmond Tapsoba, and Benjamin Pavard have been reported as the three names on United’s wishlist.

Among all these names, Pavard has the most experience, having been part of a World Cup-winning squad with France.

Furthermore, he is comfortable playing as both, a right-back and a centre-back, a trait which Ten Hag reportedly values greatly.

Munich are also open to selling the defender so the negotiations are likely to be less stressful, which would arguably not be the case with Todibo or Tapsoba.

Pavard’s Bayern contract runs till 2024, making this the ideal time for the German champions to get a fee for him, as he is unlikely to extend at the club.

Furthermore, the signing of Kim Min-Jae by the club pushes him further down the pecking order at centre-back, his preferred position on the pitch.

At United, he can expect to get plenty of game time, as Raphael Varane’s workload needs to be managed carefully and Victor Lindelof is the only other senior right-footed centre-back at the club.

This could be a move that benefits all three parties- the player, buying club, and the selling club, so movement could be expected soon on this front.

