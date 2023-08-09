Rasmus Hojlund unveils note about Man United he wrote as 10-year-old



Manchester United’s newest arrival, Rasmus Hojlund, has unveiled a special note that he penned down as a 10-year-old, in which he laid bare his ambition to play for the Red Devils.

On signing, most players usually come out in public conceding that it was their dream to play for United but in the unique case of Hojlund, there’s physical evidence to support his claim.

The Dane was unveiled to a packed-out Old Trafford on Saturday before the RC Lens game.

He came out to an applauding crowd and was wholeheartedly welcomed by the club’s supporters.

The 20-year-old will however wait to make his debut after it was revealed he is recovering from an injury sustained while still an Atalanta player.

United are aiming for him to make his debut on September 3 against Arsenal.

During an interview with TV2 Sport, Hojlund showed a message he wrote down a decade ago.

It read, “My goal is to play for the Danish national team and for Manchester United.”

🚨🇩🇰 Rasmus Hojlund when he was 10 years old: “My goal is to play for the Danish national team and for Manchester United.” [@TV2SPORTdk] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ddkSxcJboS — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) August 9, 2023

The first objectives has already come to pass. He attained his first cap for the Denmark national team last September and marked the occasion by scoring a hat-trick – his first three goals for his country – as his side beat Finland 3-1 in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier.

In terms of playing for United, while he has not officially graced the pitch in the club’s famous red colours, it’s only a matter of time until this is the case.

Hojlund also told TV2 Sport via The Sun, “It’s about dreaming big and daring to dream big. Otherwise you will not reach your goals. It’s rare you get everything in one package, but I’d say everything has just come together with me and Manchester United. It’s a perfect match.”

“Right now the club is going through a process, and I would very much like to be a part of it. This is also why I have chosen to come here now, because I feel I can grow with the club, and hopefully we can win a lot of trophies together.”

He added, “I think that Rasmus at ten would probably be “buzzing”, as they say over here in England. (He) set himself a goal, so that’s what I’ve gone after.”

