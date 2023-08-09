Rasmus Hojlund explains his role at Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund has provided fans with some insight into his style of play and what he can bring to Manchester United this season.

When asked do describe his game, Hojlund told club media he was, “Physical, passionate, and let’s go with fast.” All qualities that Erik ten Hag will have been keen on, and ones he may not have got with a more established striker such as Harry Kane.

“In Atalanta, we played a lot off the sides as well,” Hojlund went on. “As a wide striker, you would say [it’s about] build-up play, hold-up play.”

Since United often make use of the wide areas under Ten Hag, those qualities are bound to come in handy. During Anthony Martial brief time on the pitch last season, he was often tasked with working the channels – it seems the club’s latest addition will be well suited to that role.

But a big problem last season was the lack of a reference point. Wout Weghorst provided an emergency solution, but Man United played through their last campaign without a quality number nine.

Hojlund believes he can fix that, and points to his time with Denmark as proof. “When I’m with the national team, I’m more of the target nine, an inside-the-box striker,” he said.

His versatility will be invaluable to the manager, and Hojlund is confident he can switch role on the fly, owing to his experience.

“It’s definitely two different kind of roles that I’ve had before so I hope that I can fit into the system,” he said. “I think I can, that’s why I’ve decided to come here, so I just have to hear what the boss is saying.”

Rasmus Hojlund will more than likely be tasked with being that ‘target player’ that the team has lacked, and the 20-year-old appears to already have a good understanding of what his role in the team will be.

Referring again to his work with the national team, he explained that in the target role, “It’s more like in between the six-yard box, working with the small movements and just focusing about making the goals, being the target no.9.”

United fans will also be pleased to hear that, regardless of which side the ball falls to him, Hojlund will back himself to score.

“I like to say that I can also finish with my right foot even though I’m left-footed,” he explained. “I like to dribble more with my left than my right, but the finishing, it should be alright with both feet.”

Most of all, Ten Hag will be thrilled with his new signing’s mentality and willingness to help the team.

“I think winning is the most important,” Hojlund admitted. “I always go onto the pitch with the mentality of winning and of course, my role is to score goals and help with what the manager wants. So if that’s hold-up play, if that’s scoring goals, if that’s pressing, these are some things, I want to do all of them.”

Manchester United fans will have to wait some weeks before seeing their new striker in action, with the Dane currently injured. But when he is finally ready, there is sure to be huge excitement to see if he can live up to his words.