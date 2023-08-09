Scout Report on Jean-Clair Todibo as a replacement for Harry Maguire

With West Ham edging ever closer to signing Harry Maguire, we take a look at the player Manchester United are touted to be keen on replacing him with: Jean-Clair Todibo.

At 23 years of age, the Frenchman represents a long term option for Erik ten Hag, and would be expected to provide cover for the oft-injured Raphael Varane before eventually taking over the position. Todibo has already had a taste of big club life and its pressures during his time at Barcelona, and has rather a lot of experience for his age.

While settling into life in English football is never easy, in Todibo’s case that experience should help him adjust, while the presence of Varane and Lisandro Martinez would afford him time to find his footing.

With the attributes he possesses, he would be well worth the wait. The Nice defender is a fine athlete – quick, strong, and firm in the tackle. His 7.67 ball recoveries per 90 minutes ranks him in the top 4% of central defenders across Europe’s tradition ‘Big 5’ leagues.

A quick look at his high regains (image taken from Ligue1analysis) shows the true value of Todibo’s ball-winning ability:

If Erik ten Hag wants to make Man United “the best transitional team in the world” as he says, a defender like Jean-Clair Todibo would prove invaluable. His proactive style in defensive transitions led to 21 counter-pressing recoveries last term. An additional seven high regains and three recoveries leading to a shot in under 20 seconds paints the picture of a defender who can help turn defence into attack at speed – a transitional defender indeed.

In swapping him in for Maguire, the cohort of centre backs at United would automatically become more suited to the manager’s preferred style of play in this regard. The England international has lately been hesitant when it comes to stepping into challenges high up the pitch. In part, that is a confidence issue, but there is also the pace aspect to consider.

Maguire lacks recovery speed, meaning that if he fails to win a challenge high up the pitch, he can find himself out of the game. It is for this reason that he often commits seemingly needless fouls when drawn into duels in high areas. There is no such issue with Todibo.

In fact, Todibo’s pace even helps him to start attacks for his team. His speed with the ball enables him to beat the opposition press and his progressive carry distance of 343.75 yards per 90 minutes places him in the top 3% of defenders in Europe’s ‘Big 5’ leagues. Going back once more to Ten Hag’s words on creating a strong transition team, Todibo is as good in attacking transitions as he is in defensive ones.

There is one part of the Frenchman’s game that could be cause for concern, however, particularly were he to be brought in to replace Maguire. Despite standing at 190cm, Todibo does not relish the aerial side of defending. He wins just 1.26 aerial duels per 90 minutes, placing him in the bottom 8% of central defenders in Europe’s ‘Big 5,’ and a closer look shows a win rate of just 59.1% in such challenges.

For reference, that is worse than Victor Lindelof during his difficult early spells in a United shirt. It took the Swede a couple of seasons to get a handle on that part of his game upon moving to England – the question is whether Man United could afford to let Todibo have the same? Ten Hag would have no obvious answer to the aerial bombardments The Red Devils often face towards the end of games in the meantime.

There is plenty to enjoy about Jean-Clair Todibo’s game, and many ways in which he fits into exactly what Manchester United need from a centre back. His cost will likely be the determining factor in whether or not the club land him as Harry Maguire’s replacement, but fans may need to show a little patience towards him if he does arrive.

(Stats from FBRef)