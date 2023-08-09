Video: Anthony Martial spotted in running drills as Man United confirm return to full training



Anthony Martial is back in full team training ahead of Manchester United’s opening Premier League clash against Wolves on August 14.

Martial did not play a single minute of pre-season action as he was recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during United’s final game of the 2022/23 campaign vs. Fulham.

As stated on the club’s official website, “Anthony Martial is back in full training after recovering from the injury which kept him out of our eight pre-season friendlies.”

Earlier today, the striker was spotted participating in running drills alongside the rest of his teammates at Carrington.

From the video, Martial appeared to be in top shape and running at full speed.

Harry Maguire spotted in Manchester United training, having agreement in principle with West Ham ⚒ pic.twitter.com/fYg70VygZv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 9, 2023

For Erik ten Hag, the 27-year-old’s return is a massive selection boost, with Rasmus Hojlund out with a setback suffered while still contracted to Atalanta.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that Hojlund’s injury was more serious than United initially feared.

The Red Devils are aiming to have the Dane ready to make his debut against Arsenal on September 3 even as he undergoes an individual programme.

Martial’s availability should hopefully relieve the pressure for Hojlund to be integrated into the team as soon as possible.

In the France international’s absence during the pre-season tour, it was Jadon Sancho who primarily led the line as a false nine – a role the Englishman excelled in.

If Martial is not yet deemed quite fit to line up from the first minute when his side hosts Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday, Sancho could be a solution for Ten Hag.

Last term, constant injuries saw Martial’s playing time greatly curtailed. He made a total of 21 appearances in the league but only 11 were starts.

He will be hoping that his fitness issues are firmly behind him now.

