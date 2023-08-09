West Ham agree fee with Manchester United for Harry Maguire

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been linked with an Old Trafford exit since the summer transfer window began and latest reports suggest, West Ham could have won the race for the defender.

As per Sky Sports, West Ham have reached an agreement with United and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

There are details still to be ironed out but the Hammers are confident of getting the deal over the line.

This will please David Moyes who has been desperate for defensive additions and Maguire was always his preferred target.

“West Ham United have agreement in principle with Manchester United to sign defender Harry Maguire in deal worth £30m.

“Personal terms now not expected to be a problem. Still work to do on details of United exit, but West Ham now cautiously optimistic of completing,” Dharmesh Sheth, Sky reporter tweeted.

Maguire was reportedly on around £180,000 a week last season, with this figure increasing due to a contract stipulation relating to Champions League qualification.

It would represent a significant increase in West Ham’s current wage structure and there were even calls that United would be forced to pay a chunk of that salary.

According to this Sky Sports report, however, this will not be a problem.



Initially Maguire was not interested in a move to West Ham as he wanted to move to a club in the Champions League.

Moyes was reportedly desperate for Maguire to join him and even spoke to him a couple of times to try and convince him of the sporting project at the London Stadium.

He was also offered the captain’s armband and now it seems all those talks have finally helped in landing Moyes’ top target.

There was also interest from Everton but it seems like the Hammers have won the race.