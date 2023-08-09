

Manchester United have restructured their academy in recent years in an effort to catch up with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea after falling behind. Luke Fedorenko’s appointment as the new Head of Academy Recruitment is the next step.

Training Ground Guru reports that Fedorenko, who joined United in 2017 as an Academy Lead Scout (U9s to U11s) has been promoted to the top job in academy recruitment.

So, who is Luke Fedorenko, and how big is this appointment?

Who is Luke Fedorenko?

As stated earlier, Luke Fedorenko has been with United for the last six years. His has been a steady climb up the ladder in the academy setup.

He was promoted to the post of Head of Local Recruitment in 2021, increasing his catchment area and making it across all age groups.

Fedorenko has a history with Nick Cox, the current United Academy director. The report states that Fedorenko worked with Cox at Sheffield United when the latter was the Academy Manager at the club.

Dave Harrison, the current Head of Academy Recruitment, is set to take on a new role focusing on finding emerging talent across Europe.

More changes are expected at the Academy level soon, with some departures coming as well.

Fedorenko seems to be a highly-rated member of the Academy staff considering his rapid ascent to this post in just six years at the club.

So, what can be expected from Fedorenko in this role?

Fedorenko’s impact at Manchester United

As the Head of Academy Recruitment, Fedorenko will be tasked with finding the best young talent across the country. It is a difficult fight, as other elite Premier League clubs are also vying for the best in the same areas.

United’s recent crop of youngsters, however, points to United succeeding in this endeavour.

The likes of Amir Ibragimov, Shea Lacey, Finley McAllister, and Victor Musa have been highly-rated prospects in their age group.

Furthermore, United have also started securing bright prospects from other teams, the major example being their capture of the Fletcher twins from Manchester City, Darren Fletcher’s sons.

United’s academy is slowly getting its footing back in the football world, and the rise of talents like Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo bodes well for its prospects in the future.

United’s increased attention towards the academy and subsequent success coincides with Fedorenko’s appointment in 2017, and further promotion in 2021.

It points to the fact that he has also played a major role in United getting their hands on the best young talent in the country and then convincing them to join the club over other options.

The club would hope that Luke Fedorenko continues his good work with a wider remit because Erik ten Hag has already shown he is not afraid of trusting youth if they are good enough.

