Zion Suzuki reveals he rejected formal offer from Manchester United before moving to Belgian side

Manchester United’s goalkeeping department has undergone major surgery this summer with Erik ten Hag firmly stamping his authority on the squad.

Andre Onana has replaced David de Gea as United’s number one, with the Spaniard ending his 12 year stay at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag is also keen on reshuffling his back-up options after Jack Butland’s move to Rangers and Dean Henderson‘s expected departure.

Japanese under-22 international Zion Suzuki was heavily linked with a move to Manchester but decided to join Belgian club Sint-Truiden to continue his development.

As reported by goal.com, Suzuki admitted that a formal offer from United did come his way and he had to think long and hard before making his final decision.

“It is a fact that I received an offer from Manchester United (and) I was really very hesitant about this decision.

As a footballer, as a person, if I didn’t think about anything, of course, I would want to go to Manchester United, but I made this decision after spending a lot of time thinking about what the future holds for me,” said Suzuki.

United’s signing of Onana played a part in the 20-year-old’s decision who felt he would suffer from a lack of game time if he joined United this summer.

“Manchester United have acquired Onana, and when I thought about whether I was at the level where I could play, I evaluated it as quite difficult,” he said.

However, the young goalkeeper hasn’t closed the door on a move to United and the Premier League in the future, stating that his aim is to become the best goalkeeper in the world.

“So even if I can’t go now, I definitely want to come back in a few years. I decided to transfer to this club as a step up in order to aim to be the best in the world.

There are no Japan goalkeepers who are active in the Premier League yet, so I want to take it one step at a time so that I can be one of those first players,” added Suzuki.

His move to Belgium will naturally let him hone his craft under less pressure than at the Theatre of Dreams, with the goalkeeper at United being one of the most scrutinised positions in world football.

United are hoping to remain active in the final few weeks of the market and it would not be a surprise to see a goalkeeper join the ranks at Old Trafford before the end of the window.