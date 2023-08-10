Dan Gore could be the next academy star to make his debut under Erik ten Hag



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has taken his time while evaluating academy products and has not rushed them into the first team like most fans have been asking for.

In his first season, there was a huge hue and cry over promoting James Garner to the first team after his successful loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

However, the Dutchman decided to offload him and the same treatment was meted out to promising academy graduates Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage this summer window.

That is not to say he does not trust youth as can be seen from his careful handling of Alejandro Garnacho which resulted in the Argentine becoming a bonafide star after a fantastic breakthrough campaign.

Dan Gore, the next academy star

There was a chance that Kobbie Mainoo would be the next academy star to take the leap to first-team status after a few impressive cameo appearances last season and in pre-season this time around.

However, an unfortunate injury suffered against Real Madrid means the 18-year-old is expected to miss the start of the new season.

Add to it the potential departures of Fred, Scott McTominay, and Donny van de Beek, and it looks like Ten Hag could fall short in terms of midfield numbers.

Mason Mount has arrived for a lot of money from Chelsea but currently United could fall short of options from the bench till the time a new midfielder does not arrive or in case of an injury.

Sofyan Amrabat has been extensively linked with a move to Old Trafford but until and unless he arrives and gets up to speed with life in the Premier League, the United boss will need someone to step up.

A cursory glance across United’s pre-season tour will show that Ten Hag placed a lot of faith in young midfielder Dan Gore, who played in the last game against Athletic Bilbao.

The 18-year-old also registered a brilliant assist against Olympique Lyon and more than held his own even against more physically imposing senior professionals.

Gore could be on the bench vs Wolves

His love for a feisty tackle saw him see red in the game against Wrexham but Ten Hag will have been pleased to see the young player not afraid of getting stuck in against senior players.

In the game against Bilbao, Gore kept dropping deep to take the ball in awkward situations while also covering the space left behind by defenders, highlighting his bravery on the ball and maturity without it.

And as per The Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag is considering picking Gore for the Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“With two injuries in midfield to contend with, United suddenly look light in that area and there is an outside chance the 18-year-old Dan Gore could be on the bench against Wolves,” wrote Samuel Luckhurst.

Gore has certainly impressed for the academy teams over the years and has now caught the eye of the manager in pre-season. With Mainoo unavailable, he now has the chance to be the next breakthrough young star under Ten Hag.