

The outgoings at Manchester United are all the rage in the transfer news mill but one exit of a former United man has baffled supporters.

Turkish club Konyaspor released a statement informing that Morgan Schneiderlin has left the club nine days after joining.

KAMUOYUNA DUYURU Geçtiğimiz günlerde transferini duyurduğumuz profesyonel futbolcu Morgan Schneiderlin, ailevi sebepler nedeniyle ayrılmak istediğini yönetimimize iletmiştir. Kulübümüz, yapılan istişareler ve değerlendirmeler sonucu Morgan Schneiderlin’in bu isteğine olumlu… pic.twitter.com/6DqQFxYX45 — TÜMOSAN Konyaspor (@konyaspor) August 10, 2023

Schneiderlin conveyed “family reasons” as to why he reached this decision and the club was understanding of his reasoning, cancelling his contract via mutual agreement.

The Frenchman signed a two-year deal at the club but had a change of heart in just nine days.

He joined the Super Lig outfit on a free transfer after three years back in his home country at OGC Nice in Ligue 1. He made 59 appearances in all competitions for them.

His importance at Nice had already dwindled a lot near the end, as he spent the last six months of his contract in Australia with Western Sydney Wanderers.

Schneiderlin was at the peak of his powers at Southampton, where he was the architect of back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

His performances in the English top division prompted United to splash the cash on him. He was part of the famed “Schmidfield” when he joined the club at the same time as Bastian Schweinsteiger.

However, neither played lived up to the lofty expectations placed on them.

Schneiderlin left for Everton after less than two years at United. He was a regular name on the teamsheet for the Toffees but his career never really took him to the heights which promoted the French national team to cap him consistently.

He has 15 caps for France and was a part of the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Euros squad for Les Bleus.

No further rumours on his potential next destination have come up at the time of writing.

