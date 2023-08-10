Home » Fabrizio Romano confirms Fred has permanently joined Fenerbahçe from Man United

Fabrizio Romano confirms Fred is set to permanently join Fenerbahçe from Man United

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Manchester United midfielder Fred is set to join Fenerbahçe on a permanent basis, according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has confirmed the move through his famous “here we go” catchphrase.

The Italian journalist confirms, “Fred to Fenerbahçe, here we go! Deal in place with Manchester United, proposal revealed earlier has been accepted and verbal agreement reached.”

“Fred has agreed terms with Fenerbahçe and will travel for medical tests soon.”

More to follow…

