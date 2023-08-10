Fabrizio Romano confirms Fred is set to permanently join Fenerbahçe from Man United



Manchester United midfielder Fred is set to join Fenerbahçe on a permanent basis, according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has confirmed the move through his famous “here we go” catchphrase.

The Italian journalist confirms, “Fred to Fenerbahçe, here we go! Deal in place with Manchester United, proposal revealed earlier has been accepted and verbal agreement reached.”

“Fred has agreed terms with Fenerbahçe and will travel for medical tests soon.”

Romano’s confirmation brings an end to weeks of speculation surrounding Fred’s Old Trafford future.

Multiple clubs were reportedly keen on the Brazilian.

Fulham were said to retain a strong interest in the midfielder but had no desire to meet United’s £20m valuation.

There were also overtures from Saudi Arabia and Galatasaray, who even saw a bid rejected by the Red Devils.

Earlier today, Romano broke news of Fenerbahçe’s involvement in the race to sign the coveted 30-year-old star.

It was relayed that the Turkish Super Lig giants tabled a proposal worth €15m, which included add-ons.

It now seems that the bid was more than satisfactory in United’s eyes.

With Fred now gone and Donny van de Beek also inching closer to a switch to Real Sociedad, the 20-time English champions can turn their full attention towards signing Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

The money obtained from parting ways with Fred could go a long way in adding the Moroccan to Ten Hag’s ranks.

