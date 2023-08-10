Fenerbahce submit offer to Manchester United for Brazil star Fred

Manchester United have received an offer worth €15m from Fenerbahce for Brazilian midfielder Fred.

The bid is inclusive of add ons and is a huge increase over rival bids for the former Shakhtar Donetsk man.

Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray walked away over price, claiming that United had demanded €12 million, which they described as “annoying”.

Fred has even said “yes” to Galatasaray’s offer, but with an agreement between the two clubs impossible, it has left the door open for their rivals to swoop in.

Fred is also attracting some attention from the Premier League, with Fulham reopening negotiations to sign the dynamic midfielder, as reported by The Peoples Person.

But with no official bid forthcoming from The Cottagers, Fenerbahce have emerged as the most likely destination.

The news comes from reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano, who claims that both club and player are now locked in negotiations.

“Fenerbahçe have submitted an official bid to Manchester United for Fred, clubs sources confirm,” he tweeted earlier today.

“Understand proposal worth €15m total package, add-ons included,” Romano added. “Negotiations ongoing on both club and player side, Fener trying to complete this top signing soon.”

EXCLUSIVE: Fenerbahçe have submitted an official bid to Manchester United for Fred, clubs sources confirm 🚨🟡🔵 Understand proposal worth €15m total package, add-ons included. Negotiations ongoing on both club and player side, Fener trying to complete this top signing soon. pic.twitter.com/9tsgvwi47f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

Erik ten Hag is keen to raise funds to continue his summer spending as he looks to build upon a successful campaign last season.

Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina is the favoured option to replace Fred, although United may need to sell more players if they are to meet La Viola’s £25m valuation.

Fred is a fine example of excellent work rate, but his looseness in possession has seen his gametime diminish under Ten Hag. Amrabat would certainly be an upgrade in that regard, while also being an incredibly hard working defensive midfielder.