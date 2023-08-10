Fulham reignite interest in Fred as Manchester United scramble for funds

Manchester United are keen to raise funds to wrap up signings before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

Already, Harry Maguire looks set to move on, after The Red Devils accepted a £30m bid from West Ham. But with improvements sought in both midfield and defence, Erik ten Hag will be hoping for more.

Fred is up for sale, and reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano has been consistent in insisting that the Brazilian will “100%” be leaving Old Trafford this summer.

That claim seemed to be undermined by stalled negotiations with Galatasaray, who balked at Man United’s asking price.

But there is plenty of interest in Fred besides the Turkish champions, including from two Saudi Pro League clubs and, more attractive to the midfielder, from Fulham.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva was even filmed in deep discussion with the Brazil international in the aftermath of United’s win over Fulham at Old Trafford last season.

Things seemed to go quiet thereafter. The fact that Fulham have thus far managed to retain Joao Palhinha would go some way to explaining the cooling of their interest.

But despite that, The Daily Mail reports that a Fulham approach is back on. Talks have been re-opened between the clubs.

Man United value Fred at around the £20m-mark, due to his international and league experience, dynamism, and decent form.

That would represent a significant loss on the £50m they paid to sign him from Shakhtar Donetsk, but the Brazilian is entering the final year of his contract and is now in his thirties.

Should the clubs come to an accord, Manchester United will look to bring in another midfielder more suited to Erik ten Hag’s brand of football.

Sofyan Amrabat appears to be the preferred target, although the Fiorentina star is attracting interest from around Europe, meaning The Red Devils may need to get their finances sorted sooner rather than later.