Galatasaray attempt to enter the race again for Fred after Fenerbahce offer



Manchester United are currently focussing on outgoings as they look to raise further capital for manager Erik ten Hag to use after sealing three key signings this summer transfer window.

One player who has been linked with an exit since the closing stages of last season is Fred. The Brazilian enjoyed his most prolific season in terms of goals last campaign but the manager wanted an upgrade and brought in Mason Mount.

With his game-time set to be further reduced, the Brazil international wants to move on and was not even part of United’s pre-season squad.

Fred on his way out

There was initial interest from Fulham with manager Marco Silva spotted talking to the 30-year-old outside Old Trafford after the final game last season.

Then there were widespread reports of Turkish giants Galatasaray entering the race but they were reluctant to match United’s asking price for the midfielder which stood at £20 million (€23 million).

Galatasaray have just approached Fred’s camp to return in the race after official bid from Fenerbahçe. 🇧🇷🇹🇷 Best scenario for Manchester United as Fred will 100% leave and it will be at least €15m package fee. pic.twitter.com/sDFylmEQXy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

The Turkish giants put in meagre bids of €6 million and €8 million and were even finding it difficult to pay €12 million which led to talks eventually breaking down despite the player saying yes to Gala.

The Peoples Person reported earlier today that Fenerbahce submitted a proposal worth €15m total package inclusive of add-ons and that they were the new favourites for the Brazilian.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Galatasaray have been shocked into action by Fenerbahce’s entry and have decided to approach the player again.

Gala vs Fener for Fred

“Galatasaray have just approached Fred’s camp to return in the race after an official bid from Fenerbahçe. Best scenario for Manchester United as Fred will 100% leave and it will be at least €15m package fee.”

However, Fenerbahce’s offer is still the most lucrative for both player and United and they are still leading the race.

“Fenerbahçe remain favourites to make Fred deal happen. Their bid revealed in the morning is the best one to player and Man Utd. Galatasaray communicated that their interest and bid remain the same as in July,” Romano tweeted.

This is a welcome scenario for United as this could lead to a bidding war and result in United recouping more money for a player they paid £52.5 million for in 2018.