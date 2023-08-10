Manchester United “cannot be ruled out” amid Harry Kane’s dramatic reluctance to join Bayern Munich



Manchester United could be a huge factor behind Harry Kane’s reluctance to join Bayern Munich according to Christian Falk.

Heading into the summer transfer window, Kane was understood to be Erik ten Hag’s number one target for the striker position.

However, it soon became clear that the Red Devils would have to surmount significant obstacles to land their main man.

In addition to his hefty price tag, Tottenham Hotspur were also not willing to let their talisman join a direct Premier League rival.

Ten Hag quickly turned his attention elsewhere and secured the services of Rasmus Hojlund. This left Bayern with a free run at Kane.

Earlier today, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that Bayern had agreed a fee with Tottenham for the transfer of Kane to Bavaria.

After weeks of back and forth and tough negotiations, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy finally caved in and accepted Bayern’s offer.

The Bundesliga champions as per Ornstein, submitted an offer in excess of €100m.

It’s now up to the striker – who recently appeared to have a change of heart and became more open to remaining at Tottenham – to decide whether he wants to make the switch to Germany.

According to Sky Sports, Kane’s current preference is to stay with his current club. It’s looking more likely that he will remain in North London for at least one more season before walking out as a free agent in a year’s time.

BREAKING 🚨: Sky Sports News has been told it's increasingly likely Harry Kane will STAY at Tottenham ⚪ pic.twitter.com/vwSBRRRXVb — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 10, 2023

BILD journalist Christian Falk indicates that it’s possible another top club secretly swooped in and made Kane an offer, hence his hesitation to join the ranks at the Allianz Arena.

“According to our information, there are rumours that a club made Harry Kane a significantly better offer for a free transfer in 2024.”

“Paris is looking for a replacement for Mbappé.”

“Chelsea and Manchester United cannot be ruled out either.”

According to our information, there are rumors that a club made Harry Kane a significantly better offer for a free transfer in 2024. Paris is looking for a replacement for Mbappé. Chelsea and Manchester United cannot be ruled out either @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 10, 2023

Miguel Delaney also relayed that the England captain’s “greatest ambition” is to join United and lead the line for Ten Hag’s side.

Indeed, even his teammates in the national team widely thought he would be a Red Devil this summer.

United will be hoping that the 30-year-old does not go to Bayern, so they can finally have a genuine shot at getting him next summer on a free.

