Manchester United expected to step up efforts for Sofyan Amrabat transfer after Fred’s departure



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had seen enough from his midfielders last season to greenlight a major reshuffle ahead of his second season in charge.

The club have already splashed the cash to bring in Mason Mount from Chelsea and the new No 7 is expected to play alongside Casemiro in midfield.

Fred has secured a move to Fenerbahce while Real Sociedad are progressing in talks to sign Donny van de Beek on an initial loan with the obligation to buy.

United offloading midfielders

While the manager wants to keep a hold of Scott McTominay, a huge offer from West Ham cannot be ruled out with Newcastle also lurking in the shadows.

If three key midfielders leave, Ten Hag will require an additional body to come in and United have been long linked with Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat.

After bringing in Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, United have ended up exhausting their summer transfer kitty and moving on the three midfielders means cash reserves are up and finally a move for the Moroccan can take place.

“Manchester United midfielder Fred is on the verge of completing a £13million move to Fenerbahce, talkSPORT understands.

“With Fred on the move, the Red Devils are now ready to step up their interest in Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat.

“The Fiorentina midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford since starring at the 2022 World Cup with Morocco.

“But the Red Devils needed to unload their midfield options to do so, with Fred – who has one year left on his current deal – among those expected to leave, along with Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek.”

United to concentrate on Amrabat

Amrabat’s arrival will ensure United have the perfect Casemiro backup, with the Red Devils struggling when he was suspended on three separate occasions.

The Morocco international was instrumental is his nation’s fourth-place finish at the Qatar World Cup and Fiorentina’s run to the UEFA Conference League final.

Recently, there have been reports of Atletico Madrid and Juventus trying to hijack the deal but the midfielder has always maintained that he wants to join United.

He even rejected a much more lucrative financial package from Saudi Arabia to join Ten Hag’s project at the Theatre of Dreams.

