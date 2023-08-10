Manchester United eyeing £40 million move for Edmund Tapsoba



Manchester United’s search for defensive reinforcements has led them to Bayer Leverkusen’s standout defender, Edmond Tapsoba.

According to journalist Jac Talbot, the Red Devils will have to stump up a hefty £40 million to secure the services of the Burkina Faso international.

United are actively looking for replacements for their current captain, Harry Maguire, who is reportedly close to joining West Ham for £30 million.

The 23 year old has been a revelation in the Bundesliga, impressing with his composure, athleticism, and ability to read the game.

His performances for Leverkusen have not gone unnoticed, and a move to one of Europe’s elite clubs seems like a natural progression for the young defender.

The £40 million price tag, however, could be a sticking point in negotiations.

While Tapsoba’s potential is undeniable, the sum is substantial, especially considering other available options.

Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich, for instance, is reportedly available for less than €30m.

Pavard, a World Cup winner with France, brings experience and versatility, able to operate both as a centre back and right back.

Tapsoba represents a long-term investment, a player who could anchor United’s defence for years to come.

Pavard, on the other hand, offers immediate quality and proven pedigree at the highest level.