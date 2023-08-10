Manchester United legend Roy Keane celebrates his 52nd birthday today



Today (Thursday) not only marks the eve of the new Premier League season but also the birthday of Manchester United legend Roy Keane, who celebrates turning 52.

Keane’s immeasurable impact on United will be forever etched in the club’s folklore having captained the side through the most successful period of the clubs history.

The Irishman guided United through the unforgettable Treble season and was the driving force behind Sir Alex Ferguson’s side during his time at the club.

Having signed from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 1993 for a fee of £3.75 million at the age of 21, Keane quickly set about making his mark at Old Trafford.

A raft of incredible moments and performances soon followed with Keane’s famous motivational skills and demand for high standards shaping his United career.

His match winning display in the Champions League semi-final against an imperious Juventus side in 1999 was perhaps Keane’s crowning glory – scoring the goal which wrestled control from the home side who had raced into an early two goal lead.

Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole then added to Keano’s header which secured United’s passage to the final, culminating in them beating Bayern Munich and securing the Treble.

Keane’s ability to get the best of out of those around him as well as deliver a consistently outstanding level of performance meant he left the club as one of the greatest players to have ever pulled on the red shirt.

After a brief spell at Celtic, Keane retired from the game and moved into management with spells at Sunderland and Ipswich Town.

Since then, Keano has moved into the media, showcasing his unique personality which has won him many fans on top of the United faithful who will forever adore the former midfield man.

His most recent involvement with United saw him feature prominently in the promotion for the new third kit which delighted fans and gave them the chance to see Keane in a United shirt once again.

Everyone connected with the club will no doubt be wishing Roy many happy returns and thanking him for the plethora of magic moments he provided during his time at Old Trafford.