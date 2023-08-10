

The new season is almost here and the announcement of squad numbers by the clubs is always an exercise that fans get invested in.

Manchester United have just released their provisional squad numbers for the 2023/24 season.

While most of the numbers are as expected, two big changes could be coming, hinting at possible transfers as well as perceived promotion in squad status for a youngster.

The first is the case of Rasmus Hojlund, who has not been assigned a squad number as yet. United inform that the Dane is working “to reach match fitness” after he arrived injured from Atalanta.

His number is expected to be confirmed “in due course”.

Hojlund has always worn No 17 throughout his career and that currently belongs to Fred.

The Brazilian is almost certain to leave Old Trafford this summer after Fenerbahce lodged a €15 million bid for him.

Therefore, the club could be waiting for that number to become vacant before giving Hojlund his desired shirt which hints that Fred’s departure could be a matter of when and not if.

The second is the case of Alejandro Garnacho. The exciting forward wore No 49 last season but has had a meteoric rise since.

At the start of last season, he was coming off a campaign for U18s where he led the team’s charge towards the FA Youth Cup.

As an established first-team member now, he is expected to receive a lower squad number, marking his rise with a statement of intent by the club in his abilities.

United especially pointed him out in their announcement when warning fans to be aware of any prospective changes in squad numbers from the provisional list.

Other players will start the season with their existing numbers. Mason Mount has already taken up the iconic No 7 while Andre Onana will continue his tradition of wearing 24.

