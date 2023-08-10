

Manchester United’s sale of Harry Maguire is seeing ripple effects being created through the market as his replacement at the club is one.

Jean-Clair Todibo’s scout report, covered by The People’s Person recently, showed that he is being rightly targeted by United as one of the options to replace Maguire.

Now, France Bleu have quoted Dante, Todibo’s teammate at OGC Nice, admitting that the Frenchman’s departure is a very realistic possibility.

He said that Todibo has “progressed a lot” and “he’s ready to get to the top level”.

However, Dante was quick to stress that the team and his teammates would like him to stay but “it’s complicated”. He called Todibo a “leader” who’s a “very good player mentally”.

The words will be music to the ears of United fans who would be excited by the prospect of Maguire being replaced by someone younger and highly-rated.

However, Todibo is not the only one on United’s shortlist. Recent reports indicate that the club has as many as four players lined up as possible options.

It includes World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard, whose versatility is reportedly valued greatly by Erik ten Hag.

Another name is Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, a long-standing target for the club. Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi rounds up the shortlist.

Among all the names, Todibo is the youngest one whose experience belies his age. He spent the early years of his career struggling to shine at FC Barcelona after a highly-touted move as a wunderkind.

He has become arguably better for that experience and has been impressive at Nice with his quickness and ball-playing skills.

His contract expires in 2027. Therefore, it is not expected to be an easy signing. United might have to spend more than what they received for Maguire, which was around £30 million.

Still, his age and perfect playing profile suitability would arguably make it worth it. His teammates’ stamp of authority on his talents, as well as their admission of difficulty in keeping him means United have a genuine chance of landing him.

