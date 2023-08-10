Manchester United website drop hint over Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho looks set for a new squad number at Manchester United.

A clue on the club’s official website has been spotted that strongly suggests that the Argentine will no longer be wearing Number 49.

That was his shirt number last season and continued to be through United’s preseason.

At one point, there was speculation that Garnacho would be taking on the coveted number seven shirt. The youngster even seemed to fuel that speculation himself. After all, his Instagram handle is @Garnacho7 and his number last season was seven squared.

Mason Mount’s arrival put paid to that notion, however, with the England star taking on that number upon his £55m arrival from Chelsea.

But despite that, Garnacho’s #49 shirt is not available for purchase on the club’s official website.

That would suggest that a change is in the offing, and there are a few options for the 19-year-old this season.

Phil Jones‘ departure has freed up number four, which could be taken up by Raphael Varane. That would leave #19 available for Garnacho.

Numbers 13, 15, 30, 31, and 32 are all free as well, meaning that there are a fair few options to choose from.

As a left-field suggestion, Garnacho has worn the No.11 while playing for the youth teams previously.

The number is currently held by Mason Greenwood, but his future is very much up in the air. A decision regarding him is expected this week, and should he leave the club on loan – which is very much a possibility – the eleven would be free.

Manchester United fans will certainly know by the time they host Wolverhampton Wanderers this Monday.