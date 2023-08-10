Manchester United will use funds from sales to buy another striker



Manchester United will target further reinforcements up front this summer, if outgoing transfers from Old Trafford enable it.

Reports suggest United are keen to buttress their attack with another striker, having already added Rasmus Højlund to their ranks.

Old Trafford officials are acutely aware of the pressure such a move places on a 20-year old forward, however, and are keen to unburden Højlund.

A plan to ease the Dane into life in England exists using options within the United squad already, but the purchase of an experienced striker remains the preference for Erik ten Hag.

Jacque Talbot contends such a move will only be made possible through sales, citing the potential departures of Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, and Anthony Martial as crucial to buying a striker.

The funds generated from these deals will “go towards” this new player with United’s summer budget already drained.

United are prioritising a defender and a defensive midfielder as the Premier League season draws closer, with deals for Benjamin Pavard and Sofyan Amrabat looking increasingly likely. The prospective sales of Harry Maguire and Fred, respectively, will create space in the United’s squad, and the budget for these two players, who will constitute significant upgrades.

McTominay – strongly linked to West Ham – and Van de Beek – similarly linked to Real Sociedad – would create the additional funds necessary to allow for an additional transfer, particularly in the case of the Scottish midfielder. Anthony Martial is unlikely to generate any tangible interest, let alone tangible money.

If the budget permits, Talbot believes Ten Hag wants this new forward to be a “traditional number nine.”

The Dutchman has made continued efforts to incorporate such a player into his squad during his first twelve months at Old Trafford, according to the journalist:

“Ten Hag’s system demands a physical presence leading the line, hence the purchase of Sebastien Haller by the Dutchman on two occasions, the want to keep Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of last season, the scouting and talks with Marko Arnautovic last year, and the loan signing of Wout Weghorst from Burnley in January.”

With Højlund set to be ruled out for the start of the season, this new number nine may need to be prioritised even further.

