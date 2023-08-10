Perr Schuurs among Manchester United targets to replace Harry Maguire

The imminent departure of Harry Maguire to Wesr Ham has prompted a deluge of speculation as to who Manchester United might bring in to replace him and another name has emerged: Perr Schuurs.

According to 90mins, the Torino centre back is well-liked behind the scenes at Old Trafford and could be an option.

As reported by The Peoples Person heading into the summer, Schuurs is of interest to clubs in both the Premier League and Serie A.

At the time, a fee of around €30m was mooted, which would make him affordable upon the sale of Maguire, although it remains to be seen if that price still holds.

The defender broke into the team at Ajax during Erik ten Hag’s tenure in Amsterdam, meaning the two have a history.

Given the manager has often looked to his former players to strengthen his current squad – as with Lisandro Martinez, Antony, and potentially Sofyan Amrabat – that could lend weight to this rumour.

The 23-year-old is good in the air and more than happy to bring the ball out from the back with progressive carries.

Schuurs also decently quick and very comfortable playing in a high defensive line, as he often did with Torino last season and Ajax before that.

His physical attributes and how he uses them could potentially make him a better fit than some of the other names that have been linked with United.

As discussed elsewhere, Jean-Clair Todibo does not relish aerial challenges despite his height, while Benjamin Pavard stands at just 5’11”, meaning that United would be lining up with two central defenders under six feet tall in Raphael Varane’s absence should the club sign him.

Schuurs would be able to replace the function that Harry Maguire filled last term in being an option to answer aerial bombardment late in a game while holding the lead, while also being a more suitable starting defender in Ten Hag’s system.

With the Premier League season kicking off this week, moves – both incoming and outgoing – are likely to happen quickly. Man United will not want to be left scrambling on deadline day, so fans can expect negotiations to move at a quick pace.