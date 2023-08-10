Rasmus Hojlund eyes Marcus Rashford’s speed record



Manchester United’s recent signing, Rasmus Hojlund, is already setting his sights high at his new club, aiming to challenge Marcus Rashford for the title of the team’s quickest player.

The 20-year-old Danish star, who completed a £72 million transfer from Atalanta over the weekend, has been hailed for his pace, with his former manager Gian Piero Gasperini claiming he can run 100m in less than 11 seconds.

Hojlund’s ambition is to match or even surpass Rashford’s top speed of 35.95 km/h, set last season.

Despite being the 12th fastest player in the Premier League, Rashford’s record is now in Hojlund’s sights.

When asked about this challenge, Hojlund confidently affirmed his readiness to rise to the occasion.

He also expressed hope that the competition on the training pitch would translate into better teamwork during matches.

However, fans may have to wait a few weeks to see Hojlund in action for United, as he is recovering from a pre-season injury.

United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, has reassured supporters about Hojlund’s progress, stating that while he is available, they will wait for him to be 100% fit.

Ten Hag emphasized the importance of having depth in all positions due to the demanding schedule and expressed optimism about Hojlund’s recovery.

Hojlund, who netted nine goals in Serie A last season, has already reported for training at Carrington.

Rasmus Rasmus His arrival has been warmly received at Old Trafford, and his pace is expected to add a new dimension to United’s attack.

The Red Devils are set to begin their new campaign at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.