Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard is keen on joining Manchester United



French international, Benjamin Pavard, has indicated his willingness to leave Bayern Munich for Manchester United, this summer.

The Red Devils have been on the prowl for a new centre back but a major hindrance has been the question of Harry Maguire’s future.

That matter looks as if it could soon be settled, with the club having reached agreement with West Ham over a fee for its former captain. They are now looking for a suitable replacement.

As The Peoples Person has previously reported, Pavard is one name that has cropped up in recent reports of a possible arrival at Old Trafford, with United pushing for a verbal agreement.

The World Cup-winning defender is comfortable playing at both centre back and right back, making him a valuable asset to have, and Erik ten Hag is particularly known to admire Pavard’s versatility.

The feeling is apparently mutual.

In the most recent development, it is now being reported by Fabrizio Romano that Pavard has his mind made up on swapping Munich with Manchester.

He is valued at about €30m, which would allow United to squeeze a little more out of their constricted transfer budget, to fund at least one more foray into the market.

The Reds are also reportedly considering Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmund Tapsoba, but Ten Hag has reportedly told United officials that his first choice of the three would be Pavard.

Furthermore, German journalist Christian Falk is also reporting that Pavard and United are already in talks.

While Bayern pipped United to the signing of Kim Min-jae earlier this summer, the coming of the impressive South Korean to Munich has meant that Pavard has been pushed down in the pecking order.

The player is also in the last season of his contract and now would be a good time for the German club to recoup some revenue by selling him.

With a confluence of interests at play, there is not likely to be significant difficulty in concluding a deal soon.

