David Moyes waiting for Harry Maguire’s decision on leaving Manchester United

Manchester United have been very productive in the early stages of this year’s transfer window but more deals are still expected at the club.

Harry Maguire is one of the players likely to leave Old Trafford after United accepted a formal bid from West Ham for the defender.

A fee of £30 million has been agreed between the two clubs and it is now down to the player to decide whether he wants to make the move.

As reported by The Mirror, West Ham boss David Moyes is waiting on Maguire’s decision before they can enter discussions on personal terms.

Moyes is keen to get the England man through the doors at the London Stadium as he looks to bring in multiple players between now and the end of the transfer window.

West Ham are confident the deal will go through but there is a chance that Maguire could dig his heels in and fight for his place at United.

Maguire’s wages may also provide to be a stumbling block for the Hammers, with the defender likely to have to take a pay cut to join the Londoners.

After qualifying for the Champions League last season, the United squad were granted bonuses which inflated the wages Maguire and his teammates are now earning.

There are reports that United would agree to a pay-off to ensure the player moves to West Ham.

In terms of playing time, Maguire would undoubtedly get more minutes under his belt at West Ham this season, with Moyes reportedly ready to make him captain of his side.

Maguire has fallen way down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag and despite the club not pushing him out of the door, the 30-year-old would surely remain fifth choice centre-half at Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will remain the first-choice pairing with Victor Lindelof and left-back Luke Shaw being preferred to Maguire in the heart of Ten Hag’s defence.

It would be a surprise to see the deal fall through at this stage with Maguire needing to get back to form to keep his place in Gareth Southgate’s England side given there’s the European Championships next summer.

Maguire’s decision will also impact any further icomings at United, with Benjamin Pavard and Jean-Clair Todibo cited as the most likely replacements.