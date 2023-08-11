“Decision made”: Fabrizio Romano confirms Rasmus Hojlund’s Man United kit number



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that new Manchester United signing Rasmus Hojlund will wear the number 17.

Hojlund was signed by United on an initial €70m deal, with add-ons that could elevate the final transfer fee to €85m.

The player was presented to a packed-out Old Trafford last Saturday, just before the friendly clash against RC Lens.

United fans will however have to wait before seeing Hojlund play after it was revealed that he is recovering from an injury sustained while still contracted to Atalanta.

The Red Devils are aiming to have the Dane back in time for the game against Arsenal on September 3.

On Wednesday, Hojlund was spotted running on the grass and undergoing an individual training programme, away from the rest of his teammates.

There has been speculation as to what kit number the 20-year-old will be sporting at the back of his shirt as he gets his United career underway.

When the club submitted its provisional squad numbers for the 2023/24 season, Hojlund was not included because the final decision was not made.

Romano now says, ” Rasmus Højlund will be Man Utd new number 17. Decision made.”

The goalscorer will take up Fred’s number, with the Brazilian now one step away from joining Fenerbahçe.

United have reached an agreement with the Turkish giants over Fred’s transfer. Romano further explains that the 30-year-old midfielder’s medical has already been booked.

The number 17 shirt at the Theatre of Dreams has been worn by some of the club’s greatest-ever players.

It was previously donned by the likes of Andy Cole, Luis Nani and Henrik Larrson. Hojlund had the same number during his time in Italy with Atalanta.

