Erik ten Hag has already spoken with Jean-Clair Todibo over call regarding Man United move



Manchester United are currently focussing on outgoings and once enough capital has been raised through player sales, further additions are in the pipeline as requested by the manager.

United have already agreed to sell Fred to Fenerbahce while they have also accepted West Ham’s bid for Harry Maguire.

However, the England international is yet to agree to the deal which has meant personal terms are yet to be discussed between both parties.

Todibo on United’s list of potential Maguire replacements

As per Fabrizio Romano, United are waiting to finalise their preferred replacement before letting their former skipper leave.

In recent days, Benjamin Pavard‘s name has been pushed aggressively by the media with the Bayern Munich man said to be excited about the prospect of landing up at Old Trafford.

But previous reports had suggested that Jean-Clair Todibo was the player that Ten Hag wanted to bring in to replace the former United skipper.

According to Nice-Matin (via Sport Witness), the Red Devils are “actively moving” for the OGC Nice defender.

United’s approach will, in turn, help the 23-year-old make the French national team for the Euros. He was called up earlier this year after a string of impressive displays for the Ligue 1 side but failed to make it off the bench.

According to the report, numerous clubs had approached the player’s representatives regarding a summer move but it was Ten Hag who made the best impression on the former Barcelona star.

Todibo-ETH phone call has already taken place

Ten Hag had reportedly called up the centre-back in July and had tried to explain to him the virtues of joining a “prestigious club” like United and that speech “captured the attention” of the player.

The Dutch boss is “targeting the centre-back” to come in and replace Maguire and there is a growing belief a deal could be struck in the “last two weeks of the transfer window”.

Nice will ask for “nothing less than €40m” for Todibo and it remains to be seen whether United can stump up that amount considering Ten Hag also wants a new midfielder, a versatile attacker, and a goalkeeper.

United also have Pavard, Edmund Tapsoba, and Perr Schuurs on their list of potential Maguire replacements.

