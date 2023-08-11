Erik ten Hag insists captaincy won’t change Bruno Fernandes



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has made it clear that the captaincy role will not change Bruno Fernandes at all and the midfielder will still remain the same person he was.

During United’s pre-season tour of the United States, Fernandes was officially confirmed as the club’s new skipper.

Harry Maguire was stripped of the armband after failing to nail down a regular starting berth under Ten Hag since the Dutchman’s arrival last summer.

Maguire is now inching closer to an exit away from Old Trafford, with West Ham his almost certain next destination.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that the England international could be appointed West Ham captain by David Moyes if he joins the ranks at the London Stadium.

Ten Hag spoke to Premier League Productions and backed Fernandes to be his representative on the pitch.

He said, “I think that is why he’s captain, because he has a very good personality. He is a character and he wants to contribute in his way to the team. And it doesn’t change when the role is changed, because he is now officially captain: last year, for most of the games, he was wearing the [arm]band.”

“I think every player always can improve and also Bruno. One of his great skills is emotion and football needs emotion. If you want to perform, you need that emotion in the game to win games – and top football is only about winning games.”

Ten Hag added, “But some moments you have to be aware of it. You have to control it, to keep the strategy in the game and think steadily. Yeah, [he] definitely can make a step, but I think, last year already, he was on the way to making a big step in that respect.”

The 53-year-old coach warned that despite his newfound responsibilities, Fernandes’s primary objective is to remain impactful on the pitch and come up with the goods.

According to the United manager, he expects the Portuguese to excel in pressing, counter-pressing, attacking transitions and in executing key actions in front of goal by registering goals and assists.

Ten Hag also stated that Fernandes’ attitude is such that he will only get better and more refined as he ages.

The playmaker will lead his team out for the first time as the official captain on Monday when the Red Devils face Wolves at Old Trafford for their opening Premier League tie.

