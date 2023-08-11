Erik ten Hag says it’s “difficult” to say when Rasmus Hojlund will recover from injury



Erik ten Hag says the prognosis on Rasmus Hojlund’s injury is “difficult”

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of Monday’s Premier League opener against Wolves, the manager said:

“He had a small issue and he’s not on the levels where our players are in this moment so we have to train him.

“Prognosis difficult always to say. We are confident and we are positive.”

Asked about Harry Kane, who looks set to complete a switch from Spurs to Bayern Munich, Ten Hag said:

“We have chosen a striker and we are really happy.

“[Kane] is a great striker that’s clear, he is a goal-maker. Apart from that he has all the conditions, abilities, you want to see.

“It is a miss for the Premier League absolutely, we want to play the best.”

Pressed on why United did not pursue a deal for Kane, he said:

“I don’t think that I have to go into that discussion or give an opinion.

“We are professional, the processes we do are really careful, we consider a lot of things but finally we make decisions, not overnight, we study every decision.”

The manager was also asked if Harry Maguire, linked with a move to West Ham, would be available for Monday’s game and replied “of course”.

Speaking of United’s opponents situation after manager Julien Lopetegui left this week and was replaced by Gary O’Neil, Ten Hag said:

“[There is] some uncertainty, we don’t know but it’s up to them and we have to look at our own and prepare the game. That doesn’t change it makes it also easy. We analyse them but it’s always about how we play against an opponent, so it’s up to us.”

