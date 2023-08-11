Harry Maguire’s transfer saga sees another twist, delay in deal at Manchester United’s end



Generally, Manchester United incomings are frantic and towards the end of the window. This year, major targets are secured but there’s drama yet in the outgoings department.

Just minutes after a report that said David Moyes and West Ham United were waiting on Harry Maguire’s decision after agreeing a fee with United, another twist has arrived to stamp the fast-moving uncertainty of this transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the delay in the progress of Maguire’s sale is at United’s end, not West Ham.

He says that the club is in the process of picking the right replacement and starting talks with that player before signing off on the English defender’s departure.

Man United accepted £30m proposal from West Ham for Harry Maguire three days ago. Understand deal's not done yet because Man United want to start talks and pick favorite candidate as replacement before letting Harry go.

United have a four-man shortlist to replace their former captain, with the most noise being around OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

The People’s Person recently dove into detail about the suitability of the move in Jean-Clair Todibo’s scout report.

However, rumours around World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard have picked up pace too. Manager Erik ten Hag reportedly values his versatility greatly as he can also play as a right-back.

However, with centre-back being his preferred destination, he has entered the frame for his big-club pedigree and experience.

The other two names under consideration are Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

Having already accepted a proposal for Maguire, the club is confident of sealing this sale and want to be sensible in the market.

West Ham are seeing the effect of selling before buying firsthand, as teams are quoting exorbitant prices to them knowing that they have money to spend from the Declan Rice sale.

It looks like United are trying to avoid a similar scenario by signing Maguire’s replacement before drawing the curtains on his United career.

