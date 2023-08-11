How Rasmus Hojlund’s arrival will change Marcus Rashford’s role at Manchester United

While £64 million (plus add-ons) new signing Rasmus Hojlund will be expected to deliver in his role as a striker at Manchester United, the importance of winger Marcus Rashford cannot be understated – especially given his impressive showing last season.

Scoring a team-leading 30 goals in all competitions to win the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for 2022/23, Rashford was not just an effective goal scorer but a key component of United’s build-up play, as he also provided 11 assists.

Still, the question remains – will Rashford adopt a different role at United in order to accommodate the arrival of Hojlund?

Opta Analyst showed that throughout the last Premier League season, Rashford played on the left wing in 56% of his appearances and as a striker in 34%.

Of course, one has to consider that Rashford was called upon to play as a striker on several occasions last season in the absence of a natural No 9, particularly after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and due to Anthony Martial’s numerous injury-enforced absences.

Also important to consider is that Rashford actually prefers playing as a left winger than a striker, explaining to Gary Neville: “When you are on the left, you can create a lot more things on your own, giving that little bit more to the team.”

Given this information, the England international would not be looking to compete with Hojlund for the striker’s role if he has his way, instead remaining in his role on the left wing should Erik ten Hag choose to honour his wishes.

Rashford proved to be a more involved attacker last season when playing on the left wing as his shot map suggests, with the forward tending to take most of his shots from the left-hand side near the edge of the box.

Seven of Rashford’s Premier League goals during the last campaign came when he started a game as a striker, while his 10 remaining goals came from the wing.

In the Europa League, four of Rashford’s six goals and both of his assists came at left-wing. (stats via Transfermarkt)

While he still put up impressive numbers as a makeshift striker, Rashford proved that he is much more effective as a winger.

Given that Hojlund is expected to be sidelined through injury for the start of the season, Rashford may need to fill in as a striker given the lack of alternatives, unless Jadon Sancho plays in his new-found false nine role.

Of course, this is out of necessity, as once the 20-year-old Dane is fit to play, Rashford should receive the go-ahead to return to his preferred position on the wing, where he will be able to see more of the ball and play a critical role in United’s attacking build-up.

Hojlund’s arrival at United should not pose a threat to Rashford’s impact; in fact, the Dane’s arrival should complement Rashford’s game.

Not only could Rashford potentially thrive by remaining in his position as a winger, but he will also have a threatening new out-and-out striker to help him boost his assists tally.