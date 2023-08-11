Jadon Sancho attracting interest from Aston Villa

Jadon Sancho has endured a tumultuous time at Manchester United since completing a £73m move from Borussia Dortmund two years ago.

The England international has come in for intense scrutiny from the Old Trafford fanbase and last season was even sent to train alone for months by Erik ten Hag, owing to concerns over his physical and mental conditioning.

With his stock at United having fallen – the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho being a factor in that – rumours have persisted indicating that he could well move on in a bid to recapture his previous form.

This morning (Friday), CaughtOffside reported that Aston Villa, in particular, are closely monitoring his situation.

Unai Emery is keen to strengthen his wide options, with Leon Bailey disappointing last season and entering the final year of his contract.

Villa have been able to recruit several high profile players in the past, with the likes of Phillipe Coutinho and Pau Torres making the move to the Midlands recently.

Jadon Sancho would perhaps be one of their biggest coups, however, and CaughtOffside claim that Erik ten Hag would be willing to let the winger leave if a suitable offer came in that would allow him to strengthen his squad.

And with other clubs, at home and abroad, showing interest, there is a strong possibility that a “late transfer dash” could materialise for the former Dortmund star.

With Man United scrambling for funds, Sancho would arguably provide a fine opportunity to enable further decisive action in the transfer market. His age and profile would make him a valuable asset in terms of outgoings and he would likely rival some of the club’s biggest ever sales.

But Ten Hag would need to balance the departure with the need to replace the player, and attackers are far from cheap in the current market.

Added to that, Jadon Sancho has had an encouraging preseason, often playing as a false nine – a position that The Peoples Person predicted would suit him as far back as last year.

His versatility allows him to operate in every attacking position, while his ability has never been in question. It is also worth pointing out that – aside from Bruno Fernandes – no Manchester United player created more chances per 90 minutes than Sancho last season, as per SofaScore.