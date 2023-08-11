Loan interest in Noam Emeran increasing by the day with FC Groningen now entering the race



Not only first-team players but the futures of quite a few Manchester United academy graduates are uncertain with plenty of starlets set to leave the club either permanently or on a temporary basis.

The Peoples Person had reported about the interest of several European sides and a few Championship clubs in acquiring the services of the 20-year-old on loan.

Belgian giants Anderlecht, Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem, Championship outfits Coventry and Sunderland, and French side Strasbourg asked about the player’s availability.

Loan interest in Emeran

Emeran was one of the stars of United’s early pre-season campaign, coming on in the second half to score the opener against arch-rivals Leeds United.

He also came on in the last ten minutes during the game against La Liga side Athletic Bilbao last week while he scored a goal during an exhibition game against Chester FC.

It was reported that Erik ten Hag had been impressed with what he had seen of the academy youngster and his profile of being a left-footed winger was an interesting stylistic fit for the manager.

Now as per RTV Noord, the United youngster is being targeted by FC Groningen and the forward has the “characteristics that FC Groningen has been looking for for a long time.”

“In their search for an extra wing attacker, FC Groningen are now eyeing Noam Emeran. The 20-year-old Frenchman is currently under contract with English superpower Manchester United.

“The fast winger made a good impression on Ten Hag and the fans during pre-season, but in order to achieve his potential, a loan is being examined to ensure the French attacker can get regular playing minutes elsewhere.

FC Groningen enter the race

“Last month, Anderlecht, RC Strasbourg, Coventry City, Sunderland and Vitesse, among others, inquired about the possibility of renting Emeran, but that did not become concrete. FC Groningen is now looking at the possibility of taking him over on a rental basis.”

The left-footed winger profile is something the manager likes. He spent huge money in acquiring Antony from his former club while Amad Diallo had the chance to impress in pre-season but ended up getting injured.

Ten Hag has ended up using Omari Forson much more during pre-season and it seems the academy product is ahead of Emeran in the race. A loan would be the perfect outcome.