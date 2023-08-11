Man United scout at OGC Nice vs. Lille clash also watching Khéphren Thuram in addition to Jean-Clair Todibo



The scout dispatched by Manchester United for the OGC Nice vs Lille game was interested in Khéphren Thuram as well as Jean-Clair Todibo.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that a United scout was in attendance at the Allianz Riviera on Friday night to monitor Todibo.

As Harry Maguire closes in on an exit from Old Trafford, Todibo has emerged as one of the top candidates to replace the England international.

It was explained that a club representative was sent to closely watch Todibo. His conclusions and report would presumably go a long way towards assisting United in making a definitive decision as to whether to pursue the 23-year-old.

According to Get French Football News, Thuram was also a subject of interest to the United scout.

“Get French Football News can confirm this information [that Todibo was being watched], as well as reveal that the scout is also monitoring Khéphren Thuram (22) during the Ligue 1 curtain-raiser.”

“Manchester United are still monitoring Todibo, with a scout at the Allianz Riviera tonight to watch the former Barcelona defender. The Red Devils scout is also here to watch Thuram, who was linked with a move to rivals Liverpool earlier this summer.”

As per GFFN, the two players are valued between €40-50m – a bargain price in today’s market where the transfer value of footballers is massively inflated by selling clubs.

Nice sporting director Florent Ghisolfi previously admitted that Thuram and Todibo could be let go if suitable offers arrive.

While the French giants would prefer to keep them, they’re firmly aware of overtures from interested parties.

GFFN adds that the two United targets have been named as Nice’s vice-captains for the 2023/24 season.

With Maguire’s sale to West Ham imminent and Fred only one step away from being confirmed as Fenerbahçe’s latest arrival, United could find themselves with a bit of money to spend on Thuram and Todibo.

