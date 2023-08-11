Manchester United lining up shock swoop for Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie

Manchester United may have secured their primary targets early in the window, but that does not mean that Erik ten Hag has finished his summer transfer business.

While the club did manage to secure the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan for £42m last month, the cohort of goalkeepers is sorely lacking in numbers.

David de Gea left the club as a free agent, while Matej Kovar has secured a £7m move to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Dean Henderson is still keen on a move to Nottingham Forest, although he is, at present, injured, meaning that he is neither an adequate backup nor a source of funds as things stand. Also injured is Tom Heaton, the only reserve goalkeeper happy to be at the club.

In the midst of it all, Jack Butland – who spent the second half of last season on loan at Old Trafford – joined Rangers on a free transfer.

Now, according to the Scottish Herald, another goalkeeper could be moving in the opposite direction: Robby McCrorie.

The 25-year-old is said to be considering his options following Butland’s arrival at the Ibrox, with the former Crystal Palace man taking over as first choice goalkeeper for Rangers.

Man United are reportedly keen to take advantage of his situation, and are said to have “opened a dialogue” with McCrorie’s camp over the last few days.

Also among the interested parties are Hull City and Polish champions Rakow Czestochowa, either of whom would be able to offer first team football to the Scot.

With a price tag of £1m, McCrorie would certainly represent a budget option to make up the numbers in United’s goalkeeping department.

There is little to suggest he would be a quality addition, however. He has made just five league appearances for Rangers since joining the club in 2021. He has also been capped once by Scotland in the UEFA Nations League.

If the aim is to provide Onana with some form of challenge, McCrorie is simply not the answer. But if Ten Hag is determined to invest his spare funds into other areas of the team, a keeper available at a knock-down price does make some sense.