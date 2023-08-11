Manchester United overtaken by Juventus is Sofyan Amrabat race after selling Denis Zakaria



Just when it looked like Manchester United’s focus had turned to potential replacements for Harry Maguire, it seems another side has stolen a march on their midfield target.

Sport Mediaset reports that Juventus “shifted their attention” to Sofyan Amrabat after the windfall from Denis Zakaria’s sale.

Zakaria is reportedly close to moving to AS Monaco for a fee of €20 million which would leave the Old Lady with a gap in central midfield, as well as the resources to fill it.

The People’s Person recently reported that Juventus and Atletico Madrid had been attempting to hijack United’s move for the Moroccan.

This recent development confirms the same, with Massimiliano Allegri’s side moving first.

United’s position is similar to the Serie A side, but the outgoing process at the club has been slow.

Fred’s departure for about €15 million was recently confirmed and the case of Harry Maguire paid to leave the club has also caused a financial loss to the club.

The futures of Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay are also hanging in the balance, making it a lot of unknowns for United before they move for Amrabat.

In such a scenario, Juventus’ proactive has seen them steal a march for the Fiorentina midfielder who is in high demand this summer.

Although reliable sources like Fabrizio Romano have always maintained that Amrabat’s preference is to join United, having previously worked with Erik ten Hag at the start of his career at FC Utrecht.

However, slow-moving at United’s end could lead to itchy feet for him, as the season begins soon and he would miss precious time with his new club if a move materialises late in the window.

Therefore, United probably need to sort the outgoings quickly and move for him if they are to secure his signature amid intensifying competition.

