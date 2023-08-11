Manchester United scout in attendance to watch Jean-Clair Todibo



Manchester United’s pursuit of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has taken a significant step forward, with a scout from the club reportedly in attendance at the Ligue 1 clash between OGC Nice and Lille.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the same on his Twitter page.

Manchester United scout, in attendance to follow again Jean-Clair Todibo during OGC Nice game vs Lille tonight. 🔴🔍 pic.twitter.com/UcHo0LFay8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023

With Harry Maguire close to joining West Ham United for £30 million, Erik ten Hag is targeting the 23-year-old French defender.

According to Nice Matin, there is optimism that a deal could happen in the last two weeks of the transfer window.

Nice is expecting nothing less than €40 million for their star player, a figure that reflects Todibo’s rising stature in European football.

Known for his physicality, aerial prowess, and ability to read the game, Todibo has become one of the most sought-after defenders in the market.

Ten Hag’s desire to implement a more dynamic and cohesive defensive unit aligns well with Todibo’s attributes.

The defender’s market value has been on the rise, and United may need to act swiftly to secure his signature amid interest from other top clubs.

Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich is another option United are considering.

He is keen on joining Man United and is ready for a new challenge.

Pavard’s versatility particularly appeals to Ten Hag, who values the ability to adapt to various defensive roles.