Mary Earps says England have more levels to their performance ahead of Columbia clash



Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps has spoken to the world’s press today ahead of England’s clash against Colombia tomorrow in the quarter finals of the World Cup.

Earps warned her opponents that the Lionesses’ best is yet to come.

The charismatic keeper says the European champions are “constantly looking to improve and drive performances.”

“That’s the best thing about it. We’re not sitting here just happy to be here – we’re not satisfied, we’re not done, there’s still more levels we want to go,” she said.

England struggled against a strong Nigerian team and could only triumph over the African side who were ranked 40th in the world after a penalty shootout.

“I really believe the best is yet to come. There’s an incredible wealth of talent and experience that we’ve had together as an international team but also with the teams we play for at club level.”

She continued, “It’s an exciting time to be an England player for sure, but we have to earn that right every day.”

Their first two group games were underwhelming by the standards we have come to expect from this side, beating Haiti and Denmark 1-0.

Their impressive 6-1 victory over China looked like a turning point in their tournament but they fell flat again against Nigeria.

“I have been training with the players every day, seen them personally and have had the privilege of working with them for some time and I can see the talent,” Earps mused.

She continued, “I don’t think we’ve been bad by any means but you’ve seen glimpses of what we’re capable of. We as a team know and understand where we want to get to. We know we can give more.”

“That’s not to say our efforts haven’t been 110% there and we’ve ground out results – but I think the way we want to dominate games, and go about winning games, we are excited by that challenge to do more.”

Their journey to the Euros final was much more convincing, beating Norway 8-0 in the group stages, Northern Ireland 5-0 and Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final.

The shock exits of two-times winners Germany, reigning champions, USA and Olympic champions Canada have made England realise their World Cup dream could be over in minutes.

“You can see how tight the games have been in this tournament and the level of teams that have left the competition as well,” the United shot-stopper said.

“That just shows what an incredible place the women’s game is in. We’re very much here to do our best and go as far as we can in the competition and we don’t take anybody lightly.”

Earps, who is the holder of the Fifa Best Goalkeeper award, has been impressed by the goalkeeping on display throughout this tournament.

“I personally love to see when goalkeepers are doing well,” she said.

“I hope they are praising the goalkeepers because I think the performances have been fantastic and they deserve a lot of credit. There’s still many games to go and hopefully those performances can continue so we’re in a good place as a goalkeeping group at the end of the tournament.”

The Lionesses take on Colombia tomorrow at 11.30am but will be without top scorer Lauren James, after she was sent off against Nigeria.

