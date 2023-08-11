Mason Greenwood using private coach Manchester United players have worked with

Mason Greenwood’s return to professional football appears to be edging ever closer with the Manchester United forward continuing his individual training programme.

The 21-year-old, who hasn’t featured since his arrest for multiple charges including rape and controlling and coercive behaviour, is working away from the United squad to build fitness for his potential return.

Greenwood has since had all charges made against him dropped and is reportedly desperate to get back to playing football.

As reported by The Sun, the forward has been partaking in private sessions with Ben Mangan who has also worked with current United youngster Kobbie Mainoo and recently departed winger Anthony Elanga.

Mangan has been keeping Greenwood sharp as United conclude their internal investigations before announcing whether they will be allowing the forward to return to the fold.

United are reportedly keeping tabs on Greenwood’s programme with Mangan who describes himself as an ‘individual professional football coach’ and charges between £105 and £150 for his 75-minute sessions.

It was expected that United would announce their decision on the player by the start of the season but the deadline has now been extended with the club still in conversation with its major stakeholders.

Greenwood hasn’t featured since January 2022 and will no doubt be hopeful that he can put the last 18 months behind him and get back to representing United.

However, given the nature of the charges, the club will inevitably face a major backlash from fans if Greenwood is integrated back into the first team fold at Old Trafford.

It has been made clear that manager Erik ten Hag will have no part in the final decision on Greenwood, who is waiting for the green light on his future.

Whether United continue to employ Greenwood or not, it remains unclear if he will be loaned out for a season before returning, or be thrown straight back into Ten Hag’s squad for the upcoming campaign.

United fans are naturally cautious on the return of a player who seemed to have the world at his feet before the shocking public evidence and allegations were bought against him.